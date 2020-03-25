MI extends deadline for canvass of March 10 primary

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-22, which extends the deadline to complete the canvass of the March 10 primary to April 24.

As counties do their part and practice social distancing guidelines, some will not complete the canvass for the March 10 primary election by the statutory deadline. The counties remain in the best position to complete the count, and this executive action will ensure that happens. Without action, state employees would have to restart the count, wasting time and resources during this critical moment during the COVID-19 crisis.

“This important Executive Order ensures county canvassers have extra time to complete their work following the March 10 Presidential Primary and that state resources remain focused on addressing this public health crisis,” Governor Whitmer said. “The health and safety of seniors, families and children across the state remains our top priority and I urge residents to stay home and stay safe, continue practicing social distancing if they must leave their home, wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and avoiding touching their face to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

“I am grateful to Governor Whitmer for ensuring our democracy will remain robust during this public health crisis,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Providing more time to canvass the recent election will provide certainty for Michiganders that our elections are accurate and worth everyone participating in.”

