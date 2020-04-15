MI COVID-19 facility could be ready April 20

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 69

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Senator Gary Peters and U.S. Congresswoman Haley Stevens joined officials yesterday …

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Senator Gary Peters and U.S. Congresswoman Haley Stevens joined officials yesterday from FEMA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service and the Army Corps. of Engineers – Detroit District on a site visit of the alternate care facility under construction at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

“There has been tremendous collaboration on our alternate care facilities in Michigan, helping to provide critical capacity for our hospitals during this global pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The alternate care facility at Suburban Collection Showplace will help save lives here in Michigan. I appreciate the partnership with Sen. Peters, Rep. Stevens and the Michigan congressional delegation and FEMA, as well as the hard work and ingenuity of all of those involved in this incredible effort.”

“Our health care providers are working tirelessly on the frontlines to save Michiganders’ lives and help us combat the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Senator Gary Peters, Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “These frontline workers urgently need assistance from the federal government to try and stay ahead of this disease and care for themselves and their patients. I called for FEMA to help establish temporary medical facilities to provide additional support to Michigan hospitals during this emergency, and I appreciate the efforts of leaders like Administrator Joseph, Governor Whitmer and Congresswoman Stevens as we all work together to ensure that Michigan has the resources needed to tackle this pandemic.”

“After visiting the alternate care facility at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, I am confident that we are taking the necessary steps to ease the burden on our hospitals as they experience a surge of coronavirus patients,” said Congresswoman Haley Stevens. “Everyone involved in getting this facility up and running, including the Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA, healthcare providers, and skilled trades workers have done a great job of ramping things up quickly so the Suburban Collection Showplace can begin accepting patients as soon as possible.”

The decision to continue to expand bed space in Southeast Michigan was announced last week in anticipation of additional need as the response to COVID-19 continues. Based on the current status of the hospital surge in Southeast Michigan and additional bed capacity coming online, the alternate care facility at Suburban Collection Showplace is starting with 250 beds with the ability to ramp up to 1,000 beds as circumstances may dictate. Construction is scheduled to be complete April 20.

The State of Michigan, Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan National Guard partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to assess the site and coordinate federal funding for the expansion. Ascension Michigan is the healthcare provider collaborating on the alternate care facility at Suburban Collection Showplace.