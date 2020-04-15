MI businesses can pay sales, use, withholding taxes in May

Certain businesses that have experienced disrupted operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic now have even more time to make monthly or quarterly sales, use and withholding tax payments, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Business taxpayers scheduled to make sales, use and withholding tax payments for March and April or for the first quarter of 2020 can postpone filing and payment requirements until May 20, 2020. The state Treasury Department will waive all penalties and interest.

“Our administration is doing everything we can to support Michigan businesses during this crisis,” said Governor Whitmer. “Postponing payment and filing deadlines, and waiving penalties and interest will provide much-needed relief to business owners.”

Specific information about Treasury providing continued tax assistance to businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic can be found in Penalty and Interest Waived for 30 Days for Monthly and Quarterly Sales, Use and Withholding Returns due April 20, 2020.

Business taxpayers are encouraged to file sales, use and withholding tax returns and pay taxes owed as of the original due date if able to do so.

“Under Governor Whitmer’s leadership, across state government we are utilizing a variety of options to assist Michigan businesses during this global pandemic,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “By moving sales, use and withholding tax payment deadlines from March and April to May, it gives small businesses critical time to figure out the next steps as we continue to move forward.”

On March 18, the state Treasury Department first announced tax assistance for businesses scheduled to make their sales, use and withholding payments in March.

The waiver is not available for accelerated sales, use or withholding tax filers. Businesses with questions should inquire through self-service options using Michigan Treasury Online.

To learn more about Michigan’s taxes, go to www.michigan.gov/taxes or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.