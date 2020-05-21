MI bars, eateries to reopen 5-22

Events

Featured

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 176

Executive Order 2020-92 allows for the opening of bars and restaurants subject to capacity restraints …

Executive Order 2020-92 allows for the opening of bars and restaurants subject to capacity restraints for Regions 6 and 8, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday May 22.

Region 6 includes 17 counties in Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula and Region 8 includes all counties in the Upper Peninsula.

The new order takes effect as the holiday weekend kicks off and many people are excited to visit their favorite establishments.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) want to remind everyone to be safe, practice social distancing, and do not drink and drive.

The MSP will have extra patrols out this holiday weekend targeting drunk driving and traffic enforcement.