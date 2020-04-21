MI 1st District Congressional debate

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 114

The first debate for the Democratic nomination for Michigan’s 1st Congressional District has been scheduled …

The first debate for the Democratic nomination for Michigan’s 1st Congressional District has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday April 28.

The virtual debate is hosted by the Alpena County Democratic Party and is open to everyone.

“The race for the Democratic nominee in Michigan’s 1st District Democratic is extremely important,” said Dana Ferguson. “Not only will it determine who will face Jack Bergman in November, but it will also determine what the vision of the future will look like and who will be fighting for that vision.”

Go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6962349925766797067 to view the debate.

The primary will be held on Tuesday Aug. 4.