MI 1st District airports to get CARES Act funds
April 15, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
59
Congressman Bergman issued a release following the FAA announcing CARES Act grant allocations through the …
Congressman Bergman issued a release following the FAA announcing CARES Act grant allocations through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), totaling $9.1 billion:
“Michigan’s First District relies on the hardworking small and medium-sized airports which connect our rural and remote District with the rest of the nation. As constituents hunker down to defeat COVID-19, these facilities have seen considerably less traffic. The CARES Act, which Congress passed last month, provides funding through the FAA to ensure airports serving our communities remain viable through this challenging time,” said Rep. Bergman.
Read more about this funding HERE.
The following First District airports have been allocated funds:
- Alpena County Regional APN $17,903,142
- Beaver Island SJX $20,000
- Cheboygan County SLH $30,000
- Drummond Island DRM $20,000
- Escanaba Delta County ESC $1,076,012
- Grayling AAF GOV $1,000
- Charlevoix Municipal CVX $30,000
- Gaylord Regional GLR $30,000
- Gwinn Sawyer International SAW $18,075,846
- Hancock Houghton County Memorial CMX $1,098,918
- Harbor Springs MGN $30,000
- Iron Mountain Ford IMT $1,085,245
- Ironwood Gogebic-Iron County IWD $30,000
- Mackinac Island MCD $30,000
- Manistee Co-Blacker MBL $30,000
- Manistique Schoolcraft County ISQ $20,000
- Menominee Regional MNM $30,000
- Newberry Luce County ERY $20,000
- Ontonagon County – Schuster Field OGM $20,000
- Pellston Regional Airport of Emmet County PLN $1,104,773
- Sault Ste. Marie Chippewa County International CIU $1,095,968
- St. Ignace Mackinac County 83D $30,000
- Traverse City Cherry Capital TVC $14,819,260
- Rogers City Presque Isle County PZQ $1,000
- Mio Oscoda County Dennis Kauffman Memorial 51M $20,000
- Atlanta Municipal Y93 $20,000
- Bellaire Antrim County ACB $30,000
- Frankfort Dow Memorial Field FKS $20,000
- Pointe Aux Pins Bois Blanc Island 6Y1 $20,000