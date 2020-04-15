MI 1st District airports to get CARES Act funds

Congressman Bergman issued a release following the FAA announcing CARES Act grant allocations through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), totaling $9.1 billion:

“Michigan’s First District relies on the hardworking small and medium-sized airports which connect our rural and remote District with the rest of the nation. As constituents hunker down to defeat COVID-19, these facilities have seen considerably less traffic. The CARES Act, which Congress passed last month, provides funding through the FAA to ensure airports serving our communities remain viable through this challenging time,” said Rep. Bergman.

The following First District airports have been allocated funds:

