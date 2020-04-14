Members of MI Congressional Delegation concerned with Whitmer’s expanded order

Reps. Jack Bergman (MI-01), Paul Mitchell (MI-10), Bill Huizenga (MI-02), John Moolenaar (MI-04), Fred Upton (MI-06), and Tim Walberg (MI-07) sent a letter to Governor Whitmer expressing serious concern with the most recent update to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order (Executive Order 2020-42).

Rep. Bergman stated, “During this time, I’ve put politics aside to work with our Governor to do what’s best for the state and what’s right for Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. However, I disagree with the Governor’s most recent actions which have disproportionately hurt the First District. I’m dissapointed with the latest orders which are riddled with inconsistencies, as well as the lack of testing being given here. I will continue to offer our state every resource I can to help keep Michigan’s First District safe, including pushing for adherence to federal guidelines provided by the CDC.”

In the letter to Governor Whitmer the Members stated, “The COVID-19 pandemic is a nearly unprecedented public health emergency. You were right to issue your initial executive order to slow the spread of the virus in an effort to “flatten the curve”. You also are well within your rights and authorities as governor – while working with the state legislature and within the bounds of the Constitution – to issue directives and guidance that you feel best serves our state. Unfortunately, your latest order is far too restrictive and includes provisions that seem arbitrary and internally inconsistent.”

The Members continued, “We believe there is a better approach. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – in fulfilling its defined federal constitutional duties – has issued clear guidance to mitigate the transmission of the virus, guidance that was developed by health experts. By following this guidance businesses can ensure people remain six feet apart, properly sanitize, set up sneeze guards and protective barriers, promote proper handwashing and cleaning techniques for their employees, while also protecting customers with similar guidelines. Individuals can practice proper social distancing and mitigation techniques while avoiding activities that jeopardize the health of themselves or others. If businesses fail to establish and enforce proper social distancing or if citizens’ actions begin to endanger each other, then the state could take additional welldefined action. But most people recognize the dangers of coronavirus and will act responsibly.”

