Meeting to discuss fate of Bridge Walk

Mindful of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) will meet in an online special session at 4 p.m. on Wednesday May 13, to discuss the Annual Bridge Walk currently scheduled for Labor Day.

The meeting will be conducted on the Microsoft Teams platform here. The meeting will be available for public viewing and commenting via the same link through a web browser or the Teams application, or through YouTube at https://youtu.be/-tjXBvEGcQg.

“Just a few years ago, the Mackinac Bridge Authority had to make a very difficult decision to close the bridge to traffic during the bridge walk due to concerns for participants’ safety,” said Authority Board Chairman Patrick “Shorty” Gleason. “We need to give the equal attention and deliberation to this year’s event with the same goal in mind: protecting the safety of all participants.”

Due to concerns about gathering large groups that might speed the transmission of COVID-19, the MBA is meeting electronically in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order No. 2020-75, which gives temporary authorization for remote participation in public meetings and hearings.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please call 517-335-4381 to request as soon as possible.