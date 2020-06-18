MDOT wants your input

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is developing a new state long-range transportation plan (SLRTP), known as Michigan Mobility 2045 (MM2045), that establishes a vision and priorities for transportation in Michigan for the next 25 years.

MDOT is seeking input from the public on potential strategies to deliver Michigan’s transportation system through 2045.

MDOT’s MM2045 online survey, available now through Sept. 30, is part of MDOT’s planned outreach to a larger and more diverse group of Michigan residents during the SLRTP development phase.

This survey presents potential long-term strategies for Michigan’s transportation network to the public in a realistic context.

For disabled or accessibility needs, please use the contact information below.

For more information on the plan or to provide comments, the public can visit the MM2045 website at www.MichiganMobility.org.

Public comments also can be sent to MDOT-MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov, or shared with MDOT’s social media sites at www.facebook.com/MichiganDOT or www.twitter.com/MichiganDOT.

Comments also can be sent via U.S. mail to:

Monica Monsma

Michigan Mobility 2045

Michigan Department of Transportation

Van Wagoner Transportation Building

425 West Ottawa St.

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909