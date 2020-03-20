MDOT roadway changes coming

Effective 6 a.m. Monday, March 23, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift additional seasonal weight restrictions on some state roads in the Lower Peninsula.

Seasonal weight restrictions will continue to be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of a line on M-20 from the US-31 interchange in Oceana County east to US-131 in Mecosta County, then north on US-131 to M-20 in Big Rapids, then east on M-20 to US-10 in Midland County, then east on M-10 to M-25 in Bay City, and continuing on M-25 for the entire Thumb area.

All state trunklines north of this line, including the entire Upper Peninsula, will have seasonal weight restrictions imposed and enforced. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations. On March 16, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-12, temporarily lifting seasonal weight and other delivery-related restrictions for vehicles on state and local roads carrying essential supplies to mitigate the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The executive order extends until 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 13. Permits will still be required for loads exceeding the normal legal limits.

In areas with seasonal weight restrictions still in effect, the following will apply:

– On routes designated as “all-season” (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.

– On routes designated as “seasonal” (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25 percent for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35 percent for flexible (asphalt) pavements.

– All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT’s website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers, under “Restrictions.” All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, which is available online. You also may sign up to receive e-mail alerts.

Trucking companies located in New Jersey and Canada can obtain information by calling 517-373-6256