MDE working to ease food burden

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) announced today it will request a federal waiver of statutory and regulatory requirements in the Child Nutrition Programs, in accordance with federal guidance.

The waiver would allow MDE to maximize the reimbursement rates to support increased menu, supply, transportation, and labor options for sponsors that may be experiencing a disruption in access to food and other resources during this difficult time.

MDE is requesting the waiver on behalf of all Child Nutrition Program sponsors determined to be in good standing in the state of Michigan.

MDE is preemptively seeking the discretion to reimburse all U. S. Department of Agriculture Unanticipated School Closure Summer Food Service Program meals at the self-preparation or rural rate for all Child Nutrition Program sponsors continuing to serve meals that have been affected by the state of emergency.

Child Nutrition Program sponsors do not need to request exceptions from the Michigan Department of Education.

For questions about Michigan’s Child Nutrition Programs, contact the Director of the Office of Health and Nutrition Services, Diane Golzynski, at 517-241-5374 or mde-schoolnutrition@michigan.gov.