McLaren’s new visitor policy for your safety

MCLAREN NORTHERN MICHIGAN NEEDS YOUR ASSISTANCE

Nearly 2 weeks ago, we implemented a new visitor policy at McLaren Northern Michigan in accordance with the recommendations from the CDC and per Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order.

Visitation, whether virtual (phone/video chat) or in-person, is a valuable part of the care a person receives while in the hospital. To be compliant with the Governor’s New Executive Order, we are limiting visitation in order to maintain a safe environment for patients, staff and visitors.

We understand that those coming to visit a patient are concerned about their loved one and that the Executive Order being followed can be frustrating and challenging. Please know that we are providing the best care to your loved one and that our hospital is following the Executive Order to protect you, our patients, and the community as a whole and we are accommodating special circumstances as each case warrants.

How can you help?

Please remember that the employees at the screening stations are following the Executive Order and are not making the decision about the screening process or visitor guidelines.

Please be patient as we ensure the guidelines and the Executive Order are being followed appropriately as we screen as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Thank you for your continued support and patience as we continue to provide safe care. We will continue to monitor the risk of COVID-19 closely and will adjust visitor practices as necessary to ensure the community’s safety.