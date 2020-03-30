McLaren ups capacity for potential C-19 surge

Over the past four weeks, the McLaren Northern Michigan team has collectively spent thousands of hours preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic to reach our Northern Michigan community.
Although the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in northern Michigan remains low, the team at McLaren Northern Michigan is actively preparing for an influx of COVID-19 positive patients within the coming days and weeks.
“Right now, this is the calm before the storm in northern Michigan,” said Andrew McDonagh, Chief Medical Officer, McLaren Northern Michigan. “We are very early on in our battle with COVID-19 and expect the numbers to rise substantially over the coming weeks. We can see the storm clouds building on the horizon as we look to what is occurring in Southeast Michigan.”
The team at McLaren Northern Michigan is working to expand the hospital’s capacity for isolation units. Currently, McLaren Northern Michigan has one isolation unit treating respiratory patients. The future plans include:
“We want the community to know that every plan we make prioritizes the health and safety our patients and staff,” said McDonagh. “We hope the plans we are developing will not be necessary, but we are preparing for multiple scenarios. Together we will rise to the occasion, meet the coming storm head on, and fulfill our duty as medical caregivers to do our very best to care for you and our community. Together, as a community, we will weather this storm.”