McLaren restricts visitors due to flu

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 61

The northern Michigan community is experiencing an increase in influenza cases.

McLaren Northern Michigan hospital is limiting visitor access to those over 12 years of age and patient’s immediate family only.

If you or a household member is exhibiting flu-like symptoms, we ask that you do not visit the hospital.

Individuals are contagious 24 hours before symptoms appear.

All visitors are required to use quality hand-hygiene when entering the hospital and masks are available.

We are monitoring the influenza cases and are being proactive to keep patients and employees healthy and to contain the spread of influenza.