McLaren restricts visitors at Petoskey, Cheboygan campuses

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 95

McLaren Northern Michigan is taking a proactive approach to mitigate the spread of the new …

McLaren Northern Michigan is taking a proactive approach to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. McLaren is closely following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure that all necessary precautions are being taken to protect the health and safety of the community.

With this approach in place, McLaren Northern Michigan is currently under visitor restrictions, effective immediately:

Only one healthy visitor per patient is allowed. The visitor should be the primary care partner of the patient.

Visitors will be asked to leave if they meet any of the following:

o Visitor appears to be ill

o Visitor is under the age of 18 years old

McLaren Northern Michigan understands that visiting loved ones in times of illness is important. However, putting the best interest of our patients and community members first by doing our part to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 is our primary concern at this time.

What steps can you take to help prevent the spread of illness?