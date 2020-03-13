McLaren restricts visitors at Petoskey, Cheboygan campuses

March 13, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
McLaren Northern Michigan is taking a proactive approach to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. McLaren is closely following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure that all necessary precautions are being taken to protect the health and safety of the community.

With this approach in place, McLaren Northern Michigan is currently under visitor restrictions, effective immediately:

  • Only one healthy visitor per patient is allowed. The visitor should be the primary care partner of the patient.
  • Visitors will be asked to leave if they meet any of the following:

o   Visitor appears to be ill

o   Visitor is under the age of 18 years old

McLaren Northern Michigan understands that visiting loved ones in times of illness is important. However, putting the best interest of our patients and community members first by doing our part to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 is our primary concern at this time.

What steps can you take to help prevent the spread of illness?

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes.
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched, such as doorknobs, light switches, and phones.
