McLaren on new CDC rules for cloth facemasks

McLaren Northern Michigan Responds to New CDC Guidelines for Cloth Facemasks, Seeks Additional Donations

The Centers for Disease Control has issued new guidelines advising the public to wear cloth facemasks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Following the new CDC guidelines, McLaren Northern Michigan will provide homemade facemasks donated by community members to patients and their caregivers when they are discharged from the hospital, as well as to patients at outpatient clinics and McLaren Home Care & Hospice. Donated facemasks will also be provided to staff for use in the community. The cloth facemasks do not replace surgical masks or N-95 respirators and will not be used by staff in patient care areas of the hospital. Facemasks will be commercially laundered before being distributed.

“We have received an incredible outpouring of support from the community and have already received more than 3,000 homemade facemasks,” said Patrick Schulte, Vice President and Chief Development Officer, McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation. “We are grateful for the community’s partnership as we continue to meet the needs of our patients and staff.”

In anticipation of a greater need for homemade facemasks, the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation is once again accepting donations of homemade facemasks.

Community members who are healthy, willing, and able to make and donate face masks are encouraged to use the CDC pattern available online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html. McLaren Northern Michigan prefers cotton ties to elastic bands.

Due the hospital’s visitor restrictions, community members are asked call ahead to schedule a drop-off time with the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation. Please call 231.487.3500.

Additional information about the CDC guidelines regarding cloth facemasks is available at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html