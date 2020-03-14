McLaren now to prohibit most visitors

No Visitors Effective March 14 at 9 a.m.

In the evening on Friday, March 13, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-6 to impose temporary restrictions on entry into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities.

Beginning Saturday, March 14 at 9:00 a.m. all health care facilities MUST PROHIBIT ANY VISITORS THAT ARE NOT NECESSARY for medical care or that are not visiting under exigent circumstances.

Additionally, beginning as soon as possible but no later than Monday, March 16 at 9:00 a.m., these facilities must assess for COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors for all individuals not under their care who are seeking entry into their facilities. The facilities must deny entry to any individual with these symptoms or risk factors.