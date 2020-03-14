McLaren Northern Michigan opens COVID-19 Hotline

Beginning Saturday March 14 a COVID-19 Hotline will be setup to help address questions and concerns regarding the new coronavirus. The phone line will be staffed every day from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with extended hours expected in the near future.

McLaren Northern Michigan COVID-19 Hotline: 231.487.5550

This hotline will provide information on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, what to do when you are exhibiting those symptoms, and an opportunity to talk to a McLaren Care Team member.

It is important to know to call 9-1-1 if you are experiencing an emergency and to make sure to call ahead before going to a health care clinic or hospital.

In addition, McLaren Health Care is offering Coronavirus screenings on the McLarenNow telehealth site to help protect you and reduce the spread of infection. See a doctor now to treat your symptoms and/or for a low-cost coronavirus (COVID-19) screening. Go to https://www.mclaren.org/main/coronavirus-covid-19

ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES