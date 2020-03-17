McLaren Northern Michigan Covid-19 news

McLaren Northern Michigan COVID-19 Newsletter for March 17.
PUBLIC TRIAGE PHONE LINE
At this time, McLaren Northern Michigan is only testing patients who are hospitalized.
McLaren Northern Michigan has instituted a COVID-19 hotline to help relieve the concerns of our community. The information outlines signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and steps to take if you are concerned. There is an option to speak to a McLaren care team member if there are further questions.
HOTLINE: 231.487.5550
STATUS OF COVID-19 AT McLAREN NORTHERN MICHIGAN
As of Tuesday, March 17 at 3 p.m., there are no confirmed COVID-19 patients at McLaren Northern Michigan.
CURRENT COVID-19 STATS – HEALTH DEPARTMENT OF NORTHWEST MICHIGAN
Health Department of Northwest Michigan Reports Second COVID-19 Case; First Case in Otsego County. Click here for more information.
PATIENT ENTRY PROTOCOL
Per Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order all individuals must be screened before entering any health care facility. When you arrive at a McLaren facility you will be asked several screening questions before entering the building. You may be asked to put on a mask before entering the building.
Petoskey Entrances for Patients:
Medical Office Building (Burns Clinic)
Hospital Main Entrance
Emergency Department – all patients entering through this area will receive a temperature reading and pulse oxygen reading
Cheboygan Campus Entrances for Patients:
Medical Office Building
Emergency Department – all patients entering through this area will receive a temperature reading and pulse oxygen reading
Valet Service in Petoskey is no longer available until further notice.
SURGICAL ELECTIVE PROCEDURE UPDATES
VISITOR RESTRICTION AND CLOSURES
PETOSKEY & CHEBOYGAN CAMPUS
No Visitors Effective March 14 at 9 a.m.*
*exceptions are on a case by case basis
BOULDER PARK TERRACE
No visitors at this time
There will be exceptions for residents in end-of-life care situations.
McLAREN HOSPICE
No visitors at this time
There will be exceptions for residents in end-of-life care situations.
McLAREN ADULT DAY CENTER
Effective Thursday, March 19, the Adult Day Center will be closed.
McLAREN HOME CARE
Screening employees, patients, and home residents before each visit
ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS
John and Marnie Demmer Wellness Pavilion non-patient care activities have been suspended, including exercise classes, support groups, and colleague use of gym.
Petoskey Walking Track and Colleague Fitness Room are closed.
Cheboygan Campus walking track and fitness room are closed except for patient care needs.
McLARENNOW – TELEHEALTH SERVICE
There is a telehealth urgent care opportunity through the McLaren COVID-19 website. Cost is $29.