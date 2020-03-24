McLaren Northern MI seeks medical supplies

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 250

In light of the national shortage of medical supplies, McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation is seeking …

In light of the national shortage of medical supplies, McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation is seeking critical medical supplies to protect the frontline caregivers in the fight against COVID-19.

McLaren Northern Michigan currently has the appropriate medical supplies to properly protect employees and medical staff, as well as care for the patient. However, in the coming weeks, medical supplies will continue to be in short supply as increased cases of COVID-19 continue throughout the nation.

To safeguard our medical staff, employees and patients, McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation is seeking community donations of:

New, unused masks (including construction grade)

Medical grade gloves

Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes with an alcohol content of 60% or more

Non-contact forehead thermometers

Homemade Fabric Face Masks – visit the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation Facebook page or call 231.487.3500 for more information

Please call the Foundation at 231-487-3500 to arrange a drop off time for your donation. Donations will be accepted in Petoskey and Cheboygan. DO NOT bring your donations directly to the hospital or emergency departments – we are restricting visitors at this time.

McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation also established the Emergency Response Fund to ensure that the hospital has the resources and flexibility to meet critical and emerging needs in times of crisis. Gifts to the McLaren Northern Michigan Emergency Response Fund will provide local support for:

The purchase of masks, gowns, gloves and other essential personal protective equipment required to ensure the health and safety of our healthcare team

Medical supplies and equipment for the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, or other clinical areas as a result of high demand

Patient assistance

Programs, services, staff education, and other critical needs that develop during a health-related crisis

“The entire McLaren Northern Michigan staff is making heroic efforts to combat COVID-19,” said Patrick Schulte, McLaren Northern Michigan Chief Development Officer. “There’s a national shortage of medical supplies and hospitals like ours are working hard to have enough resources to care for the number of patients we anticipate treating.”

“No one knows what the next weeks or months will bring but what we do know is that we have an amazing community who has stepped up to help us care for our loved ones, friends and neighbors,” he continued. “We would be grateful for donations of these supplies to help our caregivers stay safe as they treat every patient who needs them.”

To make a donation to the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation Emergency Response Fund, please visit https://bit.ly/MNMEmergencyFund.