McLaren Northern MI seeks medical supplies

In light of the national shortage of medical supplies, McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation is seeking critical medical supplies to protect the frontline caregivers in the fight against COVID-19.
McLaren Northern Michigan currently has the appropriate medical supplies to properly protect employees and medical staff, as well as care for the patient. However, in the coming weeks, medical supplies will continue to be in short supply as increased cases of COVID-19 continue throughout the nation.
To safeguard our medical staff, employees and patients, McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation is seeking community donations of:
Please call the Foundation at 231-487-3500 to arrange a drop off time for your donation. Donations will be accepted in Petoskey and Cheboygan. DO NOT bring your donations directly to the hospital or emergency departments – we are restricting visitors at this time.
McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation also established the Emergency Response Fund to ensure that the hospital has the resources and flexibility to meet critical and emerging needs in times of crisis. Gifts to the McLaren Northern Michigan Emergency Response Fund will provide local support for:
“The entire McLaren Northern Michigan staff is making heroic efforts to combat COVID-19,” said Patrick Schulte, McLaren Northern Michigan Chief Development Officer. “There’s a national shortage of medical supplies and hospitals like ours are working hard to have enough resources to care for the number of patients we anticipate treating.”
“No one knows what the next weeks or months will bring but what we do know is that we have an amazing community who has stepped up to help us care for our loved ones, friends and neighbors,” he continued. “We would be grateful for donations of these supplies to help our caregivers stay safe as they treat every patient who needs them.”
To make a donation to the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation Emergency Response Fund, please visit https://bit.ly/MNMEmergencyFund.