McLaren Northern MI health updates

McLAREN HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT OFFERS CURBSIDE SERVICE

Beginning Monday, April 13, the McLaren Home Medical Equipment stores in Petoskey, Cheboygan, and Gaylord will offer curbside service. LEARN MORE

PUBLIC TRIAGE PHONE LINE

Call your primary care provider or our COVID-19 hotline at 231-487-5550 if you are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, breathing difficulty). If your symptoms are life threatening, call 911.

HEART ATTACK & STROKE CARE

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of a stroke or heart attack – these are still emergencies, and we are here and ready to help you! Please remember:

Call ahead only if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, CLICK HERE

Signs of a Stroke, CLICK HERE

Signs of a Heart Attack, CLICK HERE

If experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 9-1-1

STATUS OF COVID-19

Area Health Departments release COVID-19 statistics by county every day at 4:00 p.m. As testing capacity continues to expand, we expect to see more positive results in our community. Check these sites for details:

HEALTH DEPARTMENT OF NORTHWEST MICHIGAN UPDATE