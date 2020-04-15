McLaren Northern MI health updates
April 15, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
McLAREN HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT OFFERS CURBSIDE SERVICE
McLAREN HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT OFFERS CURBSIDE SERVICE
Beginning Monday, April 13, the McLaren Home Medical Equipment stores in Petoskey, Cheboygan, and Gaylord will offer curbside service. LEARN MORE
PUBLIC TRIAGE PHONE LINE
Call your primary care provider or our COVID-19 hotline at 231-487-5550 if you are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, breathing difficulty). If your symptoms are life threatening, call 911.
HEART ATTACK & STROKE CARE
If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of a stroke or heart attack – these are still emergencies, and we are here and ready to help you! Please remember:
- Call ahead only if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, CLICK HERE
- Signs of a Stroke, CLICK HERE
- Signs of a Heart Attack, CLICK HERE
- If experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 9-1-1
STATUS OF COVID-19
Area Health Departments release COVID-19 statistics by county every day at 4:00 p.m. As testing capacity continues to expand, we expect to see more positive results in our community. Check these sites for details:
HEALTH DEPARTMENT OF NORTHWEST MICHIGAN UPDATE
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is updating their site with the most current data available. CLICK HERE
for new site.