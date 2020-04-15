Matthew John Dietz wanted by Charlevoix County Sheriff, FBI

Featured

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 227

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigations are seeking …

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigations are seeking the public’s help with information leading to the arrest and conviction of Matthew John Dietz.

On September 19, 2018, Matthew John Dietz, born 04-23-1978, was charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a child under the age of 13 and two counts of Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes.

Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the incident on September 13, 2018 after two minors reported to their parents that Dietz had allegedly made advancements and had sexual contact with them.

Dietz was confronted by the minor’s parents prior to the incident being reported to Law Enforcement.

Dietz fled the area in a 2002 Volvo C70 convertible that was black in color and had Michigan registration DTD9694 which belonged to his girlfriend.

Neither Dietz nor the vehicle have been located.

It is suspected that Dietz fled the area, and possibly the State of Michigan, to avoid prosecution.

Dietz is described as being 5’9” tall and around 160 pounds. Dietz has a panther tattoo on his right ribcage and a tribal band on his left arm. Dietz also has tattoos on his back, thigh, right arm, and right shoulder.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has obtained a Federal Arrest Warrant for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution for Dietz.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Matthew John Dietz.

Anyone with information regarding Dietz or his whereabouts should contact the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office at 1-231-547-4461 or FBI Detroit at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Online tips can be submitted to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

FBI’s Matthew Dietz Press Release