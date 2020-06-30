Manna fundraiser will go on

While many large events have been cancelled due to COVID-19, Manna Food Project has decided to push forward with its annual September golf outing.

The entire event will take place outdoors, with several other changes made to abide by health department recommendations and current Michigan restrictions.

The “Golf Fore Manna” charity outing is Manna Food Project’s largest fundraiser.

Sponsored by Dave Kring Chevrolet Cadillac and Boyne Highlands, the event raises around $70,000 each fall.

The funds raised have traditionally supported the “Food 4 Kids” Backpack Program, which provides kid-friendly, healthy snacks to at-risk elementary and preschool children through Antrim, Charlevoix, and Emmet counties.

This year’s event will take place on Thursday, September 10, at the Country Club of Boyne in Harbor Springs. Tickets are $150 per golfer, or $600 per team, and includes a boxed lunch, 18 holes of golf on The Moor course, hole prizes, team awards, and a strolling dinner.

In years past, participants have been invited inside the country club for a reception and sit-down dinner. This September everything will be outside. Kim Baker, Manna’s executive director, explains that instead of the traditional buffet, a strolling dinner will be provided with chef stations and a cash bar on Boyne’s patio overlooking the 18th green of the Donald Ross Golf Course.

“By moving our late afternoon activities outside, we’re doing our very best to ensure the safety of our guests and still provide our supporters with a great experience,” says Baker.

The golf outing will still be a scramble format with men’s, women’s, and mixed divisions, though the number of teams is capped at 27 for social distancing. Additionally, there will be no live or silent auctions this year, which was a huge draw in the past.

“Given that many of our local businesses are struggling to fully reopen, it didn’t feel right to ask for donated auction items,” says Baker. “Our goal is simple this year—provide a great day of golfing and thank all those who have supported the event over the last eleven years.”

Baker adds that plans for the golf outing could change as the regional status of COVID-19 evolves, with the utmost importance placed on safety.

For information about hole sponsorships and team registration, please contact Manna at golf@mannafoodproject.org or 231.347.8852.

Manna Food Project, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, helps feed the hungry in Antrim, Charlevoix, and Emmet Counties. Manna is a partner organization of the national Feeding America Food Bank Network and operates a food bank and distribution center, a food rescue program, a food pantry, and the “Food 4 Kids” backpack program. For more information, call 231.347.8852 or visit www.mannafoodproject.org.