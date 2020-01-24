Man without license steals truck

On Monday, December 16, 2019 a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post …
On Monday, December 16, 2019 a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was dispatched to a residence on Beechnut Trail in Hayes Township for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim stated he posted a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado for sale on Facebook Marketplace and a man, later identified as 28-year-old Trever Edward Kibby-Boron of Lewiston, had a person drop him off and asked to test drive the vehicle. The victim allowed Kibby-Boron to test drive the vehicle and he never returned.
The trooper entered the vehicle as stolen in the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN). A trooper from the MSP Rockford Post located the vehicle and Kibby-Boron south of Freemont. Kibby-Boron was brought back to Otsego County to face charges.
Kibby-Boron is charged with one count Motor Vehicle Unlawful Driving Away, a felony punishable by five years; and Driving While License Suspended/ Revoked, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and $500.00. Kibby-Boron is also facing charges from his arrest by MSP Rockford for resisting and obstructing, felon in possession of ammunition, parole violation and obstructing justice. Kibby-Boron is being held on a $10,000.00 cash surety bond. His next court date is January 16, 2020.