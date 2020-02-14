Man charged with CSC of minor under 13

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post received a Child Protective Services referral in October …
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post received a Child Protective Services referral in October of 2019 for an alleged sexual abuse of a minor. The minor disclosed the abuse to Catholic Human Services. The allegations were from several years prior.
The suspect, 63-year-old Teddy Hoffman of Comins, was interviewed and subsequently arrested. Hoffman was arraigned today in the 81st District Court in Oscoda County on one count Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree with a person under 13, a felony punishable by imprisonment for life or any term of years, but not less than 25 years, and two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree with a person under 13. Hoffman’s bond was set at $20,000 10% cash surety. His next scheduled court appearance in on February 13, 2020.