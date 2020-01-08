Man arrested on 3rd OWI

On Saturday, December 28, 2019 at approximately 5:20 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police …
On Saturday, December 28, 2019 at approximately 5:20 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to a call of a vehicle in a ditch in the vicinity of N 7 Mile Road and E. Simpson Road.
Troopers arrived in the area and could see tire tracks leading into the ditch; however, the vehicle was no longer there. The vehicle was located at a residence on Simpson Road. A man was found passed out in the driver’s seat with a can of beer sitting on the dashboard above the steering wheel. The man was identified as 62-year-old Brian Keith Offenbacher of Lake City. Offenbacher showed signs of intoxication and refused sobriety tests. The investigation revealed a passerby had pulled Offenbacher from the ditch.
Offenbacher was arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail. He was charged with count felony OWI Third Offense, a felony punishable by 1-5 years and a fine of $500.00 to $5,000.00; one count Drove While License Suspended, Revoked, Denied, a misdemeanor punishable by 93-days and/or $500.00; and one count Operate Without Security/Insurance, a misdemeanor punishable by one year and $200.00 to $500.00. Offenbacher was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Missaukee County and his bond was set at $50,000.00 cash surety. His next scheduled court date is a probable cause conference on January 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.