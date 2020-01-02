Major change coming to local libraries

Boyne District Library, along with some other area libraries, is working to break down barriers …

Boyne District Library, along with some other area libraries, is working to break down barriers to borrowing by going fine-free in January, 2020.

In the past, charging an overdue item fine was used as a method to encourage patrons to return their library items on time.

However, research shows that instead of enticing return of items, it actually contributes to loss of items because once an item was late, patrons would not want to incur a late fee, so just wouldn’t return the item.

Patrons who are financially unable to pay fines, or have difficulty getting to the library, often stop visiting altogether once an item is overdue.

Starting January 1, 2020, overdue fines will no longer be charged on most items—eBook readers, Wi-Fi hotspots and non-traditional items are excluded—and all outstanding overdue fines will be forgiven.

Most patron existing overdue balances will be wiped clean to give them a fresh start to the year.

Patrons will continue to receive reminders to renew or return materials on or before their due date to allow those items to be borrowed by other patrons.

More info at 582-7861