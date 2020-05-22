Mackinac Island reopens 5-29

Governor Whitmer has given the green light for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to reopen. For weeks we’ve been preparing and planning to safely and comfortably welcome you to Mackinac Island.

Island House Hotel will open its doors to guests beginning Friday May 29.

The implementation of additional safety precautions will cause a temporary delay in the opening of the pool, hot tub, and bike rental.

Additional business opening dates are also listed below.

Whether you are traveling now or in the future, we promise you that safety for all guests and employees of Island House Hotel is our highest priority. In addition to our customary cleaning practices, we have enhanced precautionary efforts across all of our businesses. We will continue to update protocols as mandated by local, state, and federal government agencies. Please click here for additional updates and information.

We remain committed to offering you flexible booking options. Our 2020 booking policies have been fine-tuned to provide you additional peace of mind when booking your visit. Book your next visit to Mackinac Island online now or by calling the reservation line at 906-847-3347.

Your support and patience during this time means a great deal to our family, employees, and the entire Mackinac Island community.

With gratitude always, The Callewaert Family

Anticipated Opening Dates