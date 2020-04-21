Mackinac historic parks ‘explore at home’ online

The mission of Mackinac State Historic Parks is simple and encompassing – we protect, preserve and present Mackinac’s rich historic and natural resources to provide outstanding educational and recreational experiences for the public.

With that in mind, MSHP is excited to announce its “Explore at Home” collection of online resources.

Included are online exhibits and demonstrations, movies detailing the histories of Fort Mackinac, Colonial Michilimackinac, Historic Mill Creek Discovery Park and Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse, activities for kids like coloring books, online puzzles and activities, and easy access to our extensive library of blog posts and timeline histories.

“We hope these resources will be helpful to those unable to visit us now, but at least provide a glimpse into what our sites have to offer,” said Steve Brisson, Mackinac State Historic Parks Deputy Director. “There is a great sampling of material available taken directly from the sites. Other items have been carefully crafted for the website.”

The online collection can be found at mackinacparks.com/exploreathome. Content will be updated regularly, and everything on the “Explore at Home” tab is free.

Curator of History Craig Wilson and Exhibit Designer Keeney Swearer were driving forces in getting a lot of the content created and ready for publication. Marketing Manager Dominick Miller and Brisson assisted with review, ideas, and publication. The team thanks staff past and present for contributions to the content.

“Our ‘Explore at Home’ pages give us a chance to share stories from our museums and historic sites with people who might not be able to physically visit us in person,” Wilson said. “I hope people get a little extra taste of Mackinac at home.”