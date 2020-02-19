Local students named to dean’s list

Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were placed on the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester concluding in December.
The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.
The honor is noted on the students’ official records.
Students honored for the fall semester include:
Boyne City:
Jacob R. Coates
Ashlyn E. Kartes
Andrew D. Stevens
Elizabeth G. Yell
Boyne Falls:
Hailey M. Matelski
Joseph C. Penfold
Katelynn A. Wilson
Kurstin R. Wilson
Charlevoix:
Helen C. Beemon
Bailey M. Birdsall
Noah M. Carson
Kylee A. Chojnacki
Joshua M. Clees
Kenzi B. Cunningham
Lily E. Curtis
Bree L. Farmer
Emma M. Kane
Cassandra R. McCraney
Raigan I. Novotny
Hero G. Parker-Drost
Jacob D. Petrosky
Alexandria C. Snabes
Devin M. Sutton
East Jordan
Jilliann L. Atwood
Matthew J. Berish
Ethan C. Book
Brendan G Britt
Madison M. Holt
Abigail B. Peterson
Alyssa P. Piechocki
Katherine V. Spence
Lukila F. Witthoeft
Ellsworth
Sydney M. Sundelius
Walloon Lake
Amelia R. Wagenschutz