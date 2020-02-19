Local students named to dean’s list

Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were placed on the dean’s …

Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were placed on the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester concluding in December.

The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.

The honor is noted on the students’ official records.

Students honored for the fall semester include:

Boyne City:

Jacob R. Coates

Ashlyn E. Kartes

Andrew D. Stevens

Elizabeth G. Yell

Boyne Falls:

Hailey M. Matelski

Joseph C. Penfold

Katelynn A. Wilson

Kurstin R. Wilson

Charlevoix:

Helen C. Beemon

Bailey M. Birdsall

Noah M. Carson

Kylee A. Chojnacki

Joshua M. Clees

Kenzi B. Cunningham

Lily E. Curtis

Bree L. Farmer

Emma M. Kane

Cassandra R. McCraney

Raigan I. Novotny

Hero G. Parker-Drost

Jacob D. Petrosky

Alexandria C. Snabes

Devin M. Sutton

East Jordan

Jilliann L. Atwood

Matthew J. Berish

Ethan C. Book

Brendan G Britt

Madison M. Holt

Abigail B. Peterson

Alyssa P. Piechocki

Katherine V. Spence

Lukila F. Witthoeft

Ellsworth

Sydney M. Sundelius

Walloon Lake

Amelia R. Wagenschutz