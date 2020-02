Local musicians score big at band festival

Thirty Boyne City High School Band members performed in 18 different musical events at District …

Thirty Boyne City High School Band members performed in 18 different musical events at District Solo and Ensemble Festival with 16 events earning a First Division Superior rating this past weekend.

“Congratulations to all of our outstanding performers,” said Boyne City High School Band Director Brandon Ivie. “Events earning Superior ratings have also earned the right to perform at State Festival in March.”

First Division superior ratings were awarded to:

• Lilly Freeman – Clarinet solo

• Timothy March – Bassoon solo

• Audrey Richards – Euphonium solo

• Lilianna Richards – Tuba solo

• Olivia Toorman – Clarinet solo

• Megan Minnaar and Daniella Reed – Flute and Clarinet duet

• Alec-Sherman Brown and Logan Zipp – Snare Drum duet

• Krystal and Timothy March – Trombone and Bassoon duet

• Nicole Hellebuyck and Justin Shaler – Tuba duet

• Emily Bonneville, Megan Minnaar, Olivia Toorman, Logan Zipp – Clarinet quartet

• Hannah Ivie, Zoe Koch, Timothy March, Sora Ostrander – Low Reed quartet

• Sydney Dickinson, Hannah Ivie, Zoe Koch, Mya Pofahl – Saxophone quartet

• Chris Cheadle, Claire Ivie, Krystal March, Audrey Richards, Justin Shaler, Thomas Sommerfeldt – Low Brass sextet

• Emily Bonneville, Lilly Freeman, Hannah Ivie, Megan Minnaar, Sora Ostrander, Maddie Pennell, Olivia Toorman, Logan Zipp – Clarinet octet

• Max Bishop, Alec-Sherman Brown, Brett Tonsor, Jacob Walsh-Emerson, Ivey Whisker – Percussion quintet

• Max Bishop, Gavin Booher, Chris Cheadle, Claire Ivie, TJ Mott, Sora Ostrander, Alec-Sherman Brown, Brett Tonsor, Jacob Walsh-Emerson, Ivey Whisker, Zack White – Percussion quintet

Second Division (excellent) ratings were awarded to:

• Sydney Dickinson and Zoe Koch – Saxophone duet