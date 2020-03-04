Local entities benefit from latest grant awards

The Community Foundation launched its new grant cycle schedule in 2020, responding to requests from …

The Community Foundation launched its new grant cycle schedule in 2020, responding to requests from nonprofit partners in the areas of environment, land use, and recreation in February.

Thanks to donors who look to the Community Foundation to make a difference close to home, grants have been awarded to nonprofits who will work on invasive species management, water quality, recreation and access to natural resources and more.

The Friends of the Jordan River will launch an initiative to restore native species in the Jordan River and improve fish habitat.

Beaver Island will benefit from a grant to work toward sustainability initiatives on the Island.

Broader impact will be felt across the County as water quality studies and educational programming around rising lake levels will be continued by Lake Charlevoix Association and Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council.

Additionally, research will be done by Conservation Resource Alliance to discover better designs for three river crossings in the Jordan River Watershed.

Evangeline Township will be getting to work on a trails master plan for the area. Visit c3f.org for a complete list of grants made through this first new Environment and Land Use cycle.

So far, the new 2020 grant cycle schedule is off to a great start with nearly $140,000 in awards made during the first Environment & Land Use cycle. A portion of the grant funds were produced by a fund that is being invested in a socially responsible way. By investing these dollars in environment, social, and governance investments (ESG), the fund will continue to grow, while also supporting and being supported by income from socially responsible companies.

A charitable organization dedicated to improving and enriching life in the area, the Charlevoix County Community Foundation accepts gifts from individuals, families, businesses and civic groups and manages them as permanent endowments. While a portion of the funds are utilized to support grantmaking, the principal of the endowment continues to grow, providing ongoing charitable capital to benefit Charlevoix County’s residents—now and in the future.

The next grant cycle is called Community Project Support. Applications are now being accepted. This cycle will focus on requests from eligible nonprofit partners for county-wide projects, arts and culture, veterans, urgent needs, health and wellness, and substance abuse projects or programs. Applications are due by Friday, May 1, 2020. The Community Foundation welcomes inquiries about applying for grants anytime at 231-536-2440.