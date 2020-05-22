Local arts orgs win MCACA grants

See the full list by county by clicking the link at the bottom of this …

See the full list by county by clicking the link at the bottom of this story

The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs has awarded a total of $502,400 in Emergency Relief Fund grants to 176 nonprofit arts and cultural organizations around Michigan to provide relief from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced today.

MCACA also leveraged $83,834 in funds from Arts Midwest, a nonprofit regional arts organization and partner to MCACA, to award grants to an additional 28 Michigan organizations.

“Today’s Emergency Relief Fund grants are providing immediate support to our state’s arts and cultural organizations as they work to economically recover from the COVID-19 virus,” said MCACA Director Alison Watson. “We’re thankful for the support from our partners at Arts Midwest in assisting these organizations that add so much value to Michigan’s economy and bolster the creative life of our communities. It is vital that we do everything we can to restore economic prosperity for all Michiganders to not only recover economically, but to thrive.”

Through funding provided by the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in April, MCACA established the Emergency Relief Funds, making a total of $502,400 in one-time grants to eligible nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, ensuring broad geographic distribution across Michigan. The funds were intended for salary support (full or partial) for one or more employees; fees for artists and/or contractual personnel; and facility costs, such as rent and utilities.

“All operational support is vital now, so the ERF grant has a tremendous impact for us. Thanks go to MCACA and MEDC for this assistance,” said Blissfest Music Organization Executive Director Cindy McSurely. “With these funds, we will be able to keep the contractual personnel who we rely on to help develop and book a variety of outreach and performance opportunities that we present for our community.”

“The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is so grateful to receive these funds from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the MEDC. They will allow us to keep our staff employed and continue planning for our upcoming season, in whatever form it takes,” said Jackson Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Executive Director Matthew Aubin. “We know the arts are even more important during times of uncertainty and truly appreciate that the MCACA and the MEDC are helping us continue our work of bringing music to our community.”

To be eligible, applicants had to be a nonprofit arts and cultural organization, have tax-exempt status under Section 501(c) (3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Services code, and be incorporated and physically located in Michigan.

The applications were reviewed by Council members and staff. To be considered, eligible organizations had to demonstrate the ability to use the funds to secure jobs and keep doors open. The maximum request for funding allowed was $5,000 and there was no match requirement. All of the available funds have been disbursed with today’s grants.

To learn more about MEDC’s COVID-19 response programs and the impact they are having on economic recovery efforts, visit michiganbusiness.org/covid19response. Other resources for businesses across Michigan struggling with economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 virus can be found online at michiganbusiness.org/covid19. The MEDC has also developed a FAQ for Michigan businesses and communities at michiganbusiness.org/covid19-faq.

For those who have questions about the state’s actions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, please call the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-535-6136 between 8AM – 5PM daily.

erf-final-funding-plan-by-county