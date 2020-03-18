LITE 96.3 talks coronavirus on March 20

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 187

LITE 96.3 COMMUNITY CONVERSATION about Coronavirus. We are facing a situation like no other we’ve faced before. So …

LITE 96.3 COMMUNITY CONVERSATION about Coronavirus.

We are facing a situation like no other we’ve faced before.

So many questions.

How do we protect ourselves?

What resources are available?

How do we help area businesses?

What can you do to help your family?

We have experts in many fields ready to share their knowledge about Northern Michigan and what we can do as a community to get through this crisis.

Lite 96.3 has partnered with McLaren Northern Michigan and The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce for one morning full of information.

Please join us this Friday, March 20 from 6-9am and listen in at Lite 96.3.