Light up for Life May 1

Statement from Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack regarding the “Light Up for Life” effort to honor those who have lost the battle versus COVID-19, those who are in isolation still fighting, and those who are on the frontline every day:

“Rarely in our lives does one event affect everything in our lives – every family, every workplace, and every institution. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us all to do our part to help our neighbors, to be responsible in our actions, and to do everything in our power to get our communities back on track to normal. I am very proud of everything our colleagues in the judiciary statewide are doing to maintain access, to protect the public and court staff, and to treat everyone with dignity and respect. Our branch of government is unified in purpose, in direction, and in our commitment to serve.

“We recognize and honor those who have fought COVID-19 but did not succeed, leaving families and loved ones to grieve. We share the worry and fears of those in isolation, still fighting this virus and hope for their recovery and return to a full life. And we thank those on the frontline – nurses, doctors, truck drivers, store clerks, law enforcement officers, and many more – all who help us stay safe in our homes.

“To show our unity in overcoming COVID-19, I urge everyone across Michigan to ‘Light Up for Life’ on Friday, May 1. At 9:00 p.m., go out on your porch, turn on the lights, and think about what you can do to help, honor those who have sacrificed, and reflect on how we emerge from this crisis better, stronger, and more committed to serving others.”