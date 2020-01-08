LETTERS – You made Christmas bright

A very merry Christmas

Editor:

The board of Boyne Area Community Christmas extends our gratitude to everyone who helped make Christmas brighter for over 500 children this holiday season, we could not have done it without all of you! You donated and collected money and food, toys and gifts, you helped unload trucks, pack boxes, sort food and toys, haul bags and deliver Christmas magic. For 65 years we have come together to help members of our community in need and you never disappoint in the outpouring of love you bring. From all of us at Boyne Area Community Christmas to all of you, our sincerest thank you and blessings in the new year.

Heather Ross Secretary,

Boyne Area Community Christmas