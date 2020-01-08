LETTERS – Helping vulnerable women and children

Thanks for the support Editor: Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan experienced the kindness and compassion of …

Thanks for the support

Editor:

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan experienced the kindness and compassion of our northern Michigan community during the Safe Home Harvest Food and Supply Drive.

Individuals and groups donated grocery/supermarket gift cards, nonperishable foods, household goods, gifts, personal care items and financial contributions to help fulfill Safe Home needs.

We are thankful for the outpouring of support which is also felt deeply by the women and children staying at the Safe Home.

Harvest Food and Supply Drive donations provide nourishment, comfort and a much-needed feeling of home for survivors determined to rise above the physical and emotional pain of domestic abuse while rebuilding their lives.

One woman told us that during her stay, “I felt supported, encouraged, informed and validated in ways never experienced before in my life.”

Thank-you to all who contributed; you are making a positive and meaningful difference in our community.

Jamie Winters, WRCNM

Safe Home Coordinator