LETTERS – Allow voting by mail

This is in response to Linda Kadlec’s Letter to the Editor “IN-PERSON VOTING IS MORE SECURE” …

Editor:

This is in response to Linda Kadlec’s Letter to the Editor “IN-PERSON VOTING IS MORE SECURE” (dated June 3, 2020).

What Ms. Kadlec failed to consider is the U.S. Postal Service is a Federal Office of our Government and is protected by the U.S. Postal Inspectors and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Any crimes committed through the Post Office are considered serious offenses and are handled accordingly by these agencies!

Throughout the history of the U.S. Postal Service, we have relied on the safety of receiving and sending tax returns, tax refunds, social security checks, stimulus checks, draft registrations, prescriptions, prescription drugs, passports, drivers licenses, and even actual voter ID’s used for voting!

Voting in-person will NOT make it any safer than it already is!

If people are so concerned with voter fraud, perhaps we should incorporate practices successfully used in voting by other countries.

For instance, in Australia, EVERYONE is required (by law) to vote or they are fined!

In doing so, this eliminates overly strict and often racially targeted voter I.D. laws, the fear of voting multiple times, acquiring rides to voting stations, standing in long lines, or any potential attempt at voter fraud!

After all, if it’s safe enough for President Trump to vote by mail, it should be safe enough for the taxpayers!

Frank Dobrowski

Boyne City