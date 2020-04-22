Lena Wabanimkee, 82

Free

News

Obits Boyne City Gazette 131

Lena Wabanimkee, 82 of Pellston, walked on April 10, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital. Lena …

Lena Wabanimkee, 82 of Pellston, walked on April 10, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital.

Lena was born on February 14, 1938, in Charlevoix, the daughter of Rose and Thomas James. She grew up in Charlevoix and attended Charlevoix High School.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She liked to crochet, do puzzles, and make art with embroidery and bead-work.

She was always up for a game of BINGO.

Lena is survived by her children, Judi/Chris, Frank/April, Wanda, Mona/Ivan, Dawn, and Gail; son-in-laws, Joe and George; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and one (almost two) great great grandchildren; also surviving are her best friends forever Pauline, Irene and Diane.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Rose and Thomas James; children, Terry, Ben, and Kathy; granddaughter Andrea; and siblings, Thomas, Amos, and Ella.

The Wabanimkee family suggests memorial donations be made to the Greensky Hill United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced by Stone Funeral Home.