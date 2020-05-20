Legislation would honor first-responders

This week Rep. Jack Bergman introduced the bipartisan Coronavirus Front-line Responders Commemorative Coin Act with Rep. Joe Neguse (CO-02). This legislation would mint coins to honor the health care professionals, first responders, scientists, researchers, individuals who provided care and services during the Coronavirus pandemic, and all front-line workers. Surcharges from coin sales will go to the CDC Foundation to support the health care response to infectious diseases and pandemics.

On April 8th, Rep. Bergman cosponsored legislation that will give a four-month federal tax holiday to law enforcement officers, corrections officers, firefighters, EMT’s, paramedics, pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, doctors, hospital and licensed medical facility support staff, and senior care facility staff.

Rep. Bergman said, “In the First District and across the nation, our medical professionals, first responders, and all of our front-line workers have been working hard to protect our families and reopen our economy. Minting coins to commemorate and honor our heroes is a time-honored tradition in the United States. This legislation is just another small way to say thank you for the selfless service shown through these trying times.”

Background information:

The bill would come at no net cost to the taxpayer, and surcharges from coin sales—after covering the cost of minting and marketing – would be given to the CDC Foundation to support the health care response to infectious diseases and pandemics. The coin would be issued in 2022, which is the next available date for a coin to be minted.

View the legislation HERE.