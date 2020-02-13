Boyne City water quality report

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 59

This report covers the drinking water quality for the City of Boyne City for the …

This report covers the drinking water quality for the City of Boyne City for the 2019 calendar year.

This information is a snapshot of the quality of the water that we provided to you in 2019.

Included are details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) and state standards.

Your water comes from two wells located on Division Street and three wells on Addis Street.

The wells on Division St are over 100 feet deep and the ones on Addis St. are over 200 feet deep.

The State performed an assessment of our source water to determine the susceptibility or the relative potential of contamination.

The susceptibility rating is on a seven-tiered scale from “very-low” to “very-high” based on geologic sensitivity, well construction, water chemistry and contamination sources.

The susceptibility of our Division Street source is rated high. The susceptibility of our Addis Street source is rated moderate.

There are no significant sources of contamination included in our water supply. We are making efforts to protect our sources.

The City has completed a Well Field Delineation and developed a Wellhead Protection Program.

A copy of the full report and Wellhead Protection Program can be obtained at City Hall at 319 North Lake St, Boyne City.

If you would like to know more about the report, please contact: Mark Fowler, Superintendent at 231-582-6656 or mfowwler@boynecity.com

Contaminants and their presence in water: Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the U.S. EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).

Vulnerability of sub-populations: Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune systems disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. U.S. EPA/Center for Disease Control guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).

Sources of drinking water: The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. Our water comes from wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally-occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity.

Contaminants that may be present in source water include:

• Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations and wildlife.

• Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally-occurring or result from urban stormwater runoff, industrial or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining or farming.

• Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture and residential uses.

• Radioactive contaminants, which can be naturally occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities.

• Organic chemical contaminants, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by-products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also come from gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems.

In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the U.S. EPA prescribes regulations that limit the levels of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems.

Federal Food and Drug Administration regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which provide the same protection for public health.

More info in the document below:

boyne city water Report 2019