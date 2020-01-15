Lasher will fulfill Erhart’s term

“Angela is a well-respected leader within the legal community with over 15 years of experience in the court system,” Whitmer said. “I’m confident that she will uphold a standard of excellence while performing her duties.”

Angela Lasher is an assistant prosecuting attorney for Emmet County, a position she has held for 15 years handling the district court and probate court dockets and appeals. Additionally, she specializes in juvenile delinquency and abuse and neglect cases. Prior to her current role, Lasher was the legal director of the Women’s Justice Center.

Lasher is a member of the steering committee for the nonprofit Northern Community Mediation. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School and she holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Sociology from Purdue University. Lasher lives in Petoskey with her husband Scott and their son Bennett.

“It has been a privilege and honor to represent the people of the State of Michigan for the last 15 years as an assistant prosecutor, Lasher said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the public in my new role as district court judge.”

This appointment was made to fill a partial term, which expires at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2021, after Judge James N. Erhart stepped down effective November 4, 2019. If Lasher wishes to seek a full six-year term, she would be required to run for reelection in November of 2020.