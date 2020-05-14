Lasher looks to keep judgeship

90th District Judge Angela Lasher recently announced her intention to seek election for a full six-year term for Charlevoix and Emmet counties.

Judge Lasher was originally appointed in January 2020 by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to finish the remainder of the term of Judge James N. Erhart after his retirement.

The appointment process is lengthy and Judge Lasher was thoroughly vetted by the State Bar of Michigan and the governor’s office.

“It was an honor to be chosen for this appointment and I have pledged my court to be a place where every individual has a voice and is treated with fairness and respect” said Judge Lasher.

Judge Lasher previously was an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Emmet County for 15 years and served as the Legal Director of the Women’s Justice Center prior to that. She is a graduate of Purdue University and Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

“I have considered my entire legal career to be one of service—from representing survivors of domestic violence in the early days, to my work as a prosecutor specializing in child abuse and neglect. It is a privilege to be the district court judge and that privilege is mine as I keep serving the people of Charlevoix and Emmet counties,” said Judge Lasher.

Judge Lasher served on the vestry for Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Petoskey from 2013-2016.

She is a founding member of the Emmet juvenile drug court and formerly served as a steering committee member for Northern Community Mediation, a board member for the Emmet/Charlevoix Child Abuse Council, and a member of the DHHS Child Abuse and Elder Abuse Model Protocol Task Forces.

She currently holds a membership with the Michigan Association of District Court Judges.

A 15-year resident of Northern Michigan, Judge Lasher and her husband Scott live in Petoskey with their five-year-old son Bennett.

“Over the last several weeks, we have all faced such challenging times,” Lasher said. “Through the efforts of many individuals in both counties, we have been able to continue to serve the public while keeping everyone safe. I have adopted new technologies in my courts and continued to conduct court hearings to ensure that the rights of the people are protected. Along with everyone else, I am looking forward to normal operations and I am excited to continue those operations into 2021.”