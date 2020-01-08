Larceny arrest

On September 17, 2019 troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post were …
On September 17, 2019 troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to a larceny from a building complaint on West Houghton Lake Drive in Roscommon Township. The victim stated he had met the suspect while incarcerated. When the suspect was released, he contacted the victim and asked to stay at his residence. While staying there the suspect stole several items from the residence and left.
The suspect, 33-year-old Robert Joseph Click of Cadillac, was not available for interview and his current location was unknown. The investigation revealed Click was using an alias of “Mike Oxgood” while selling items on Facebook Marketplace. An arrest warrant was authorized by the prosecutor’s office for the theft in September. Troopers contacted Click through Facebook Marketplace and set up a deal to purchase an item he was selling. When Click arrived at the designated location he was arrested by troopers.
Click was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail on December 27, 2019. He was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon for one count Larceny in a Building, a felony punishable by four years. His bond was set at $25,000.00 10% cash surety. His next court appearance is on January 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.