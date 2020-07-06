Judith Laverne Shiotelis – January 11, 1943 – June 17, 2020

Judith Laverne Shiotelis, 77, died on June 17, 2020, in Palm Bay, Florida.

Judy was born …

Judy was born on January 11, 1943 to Lysle and Helen Elder.

She grew up in Marquette, Michigan. She had many fond memories of her childhood in the Upper Peninsula, including riding horses and enjoying the family camp at Sporley Lake.

Judy married the love of her life, George Shiotelis, on February 4, 1961.

They made their home in Boyne City, Michigan and raised three sons.

As her boys grew, Judy earned her cosmetology license and became a hairdresser.

She loved to talk to people, so this was the perfect career choice for her.

She worked in a beauty shop in Boyne City for many years, then began her own business “Have Scissors, Will Travel” and provided haircuts for people in their homes.

Judy was very creative and always appreciated beautiful art.

She enjoyed taking art classes and learning new things.

One day she decided to attempt making a cement leaf casting and found her next adventure.

Her concrete leaves were beautiful, and she enjoyed showcasing them in the Boyne City Art Gallery as well as selling them at the Farmer’s Market.

The Farmer’s Market was her favorite because she enjoyed talking to so many friends and neighbors every week.

Judy enjoyed summers in Boyne City and winters in Palm Bay for many years. In Boyne City, she was active with the First Presbyterian Church and the Garden Club.

She loved when her grandchildren came to visit, and always made sure there was a campfire and s’mores. In Palm Bay, she joined a bowling league, the Red Hat Society, and a gym.

She enjoyed traveling and took many cruises.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, George; sons, George III, David (Donna), Kevin (Bev); grandchildren Daniel (Heather), Nicholas, Jessica (Julio), Andy, Audrey, Staci (Seth); siblings Diane (Jim) and Les; sister-in-law Nancy; nieces and nephews Bobby, Derek, Lysle, Mark, Stacey, Mark, and Paula.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Judy’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City. Due to Covid-19 limitations, the memorial service will be held virtually. Please join the family on Zoom on July 11th. Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m. with the service starting at 1 p.m. The Zoom link will be available on Judy’s Facebook page prior to the service.