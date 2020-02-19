JoAnne Billmayer, 91

News

Obits Boyne City Gazette 69

JoAnne Billmayer, 91, of Boyne City, MI died peacefully in her home surrounded by her …

JoAnne Billmayer, 91, of Boyne City, MI died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, February 7, 2020.

JoAnne was born on October 9, 1928 in Grand Forks, ND to Arthur and Gladys (nee Leeson) Larson, and raised in Elm Grove, Wisconsin.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin where she was a Delta Gamma and made so many dear lifelong friends.

While in Madison, WI, JoAnne met Charlie Billmayer and they married in 1950.

Charlie’s career in the marine business eventually led them to Michigan where they raised four daughters, collected many more dear friends, and embraced the Michigan lifestyle with enthusiasm and joy.

JoAnne and Charlie, our parents, had an infectious sense of adventure and were truly supportive in every way with their children, grandchildren (8), great grandchildren (8), and large extended family.

We will always remember JoAnne for her joie de vivre, her sassiness and her unconditional love for those dear to her. She will be missed tremendously by so many.

JoAnne is survived by her daughters, Trish (Rick) McCullough, Julie (Bob) Koch, Melissa Haist, all of Florida, Susan (Michael) Bates of Virginia, her sister, Judy (Bob) McCaffrey and her sister-in-Law, June Specht.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charlie and her parents.

There will be no memorial service, in honor of our mom’s wishes.

Charitable donations may be made to the American Heart Association, McLaren Hospital Petoskey or a charity of your choice.

Family and friends wishing to share a thought or memory are encouraged to do so online at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.