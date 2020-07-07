Jamie McDougal celebration July 12

Jamie (Sobleski) McDougall

Sept. 9, 1976 – June 21, 2020

Jamie (Matthews) McDougal passed away on June 21, 2020. Janie was 43.

Jamie was born on September 9 1976 to Cathy (Sobleski) and David Matthews.

Jamie was a very proud mom to Bailee (Clayton) , Rylee and Maddox. She was Gramma to twin grand babies Freya Malekai.

Jamie is survived by her mom, Cathy (Sobleski) Farrell and her step dad Tom Farrell. Many aunts, uncles and cousins who will forever miss her.

A celebration of Jamie’s life will be held Sunday, July 12 at the Eagles in Boyne City from 1-4.

Fly with the angels our beautiful daughter, mom, Gramma, niece, cousin and friend. A piece of our hearts went to heaven with you.

Family and friends wishing to share a thought or memory are encouraged to do so online at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.