Is your business doing business with the State of Michigan?

State of Michigan Procurement recently established the Michigan Supplier Community (MiSC) program. This new program expands …

State of Michigan Procurement recently established the Michigan Supplier Community (MiSC) program. This new program expands opportunities for qualifying Michigan-based businesses.

About MiSC

MiSC simplifies the bidding process. It allows for State of Michigan agencies to get three quotes and make select purchases from suppliers. The quotes are requested from the pool of MiSC registered suppliers. These purchases can be up to $500,000 and are not publicly posted on the State’s SIGMA VSS system.

Who is Eligible for MiSC?

Many businesses are likely eligible to be a part of the MiSC program and should take advantage of this opportunity. Eligible companies can join the MiSC program for free by submitting a notarized affidavit and updating their SIGMA VSS profile.

Specifically, eligible businesses include:

Small business with less than 500 employees and annual revenues equal to or less than $25M.

You must also be certified or recognized as a Michigan-based small business by: The Small Business Association of Michigan

o r

Michigan Chamber of Commerce

o r

The National Federation of Independent Business in Michigan Michigan Geographically Disadvantaged Business Enterprise.

As defined in Executive Directive 2019-08, the business must meet one of the following criteria: Certified HUBZone Small Business Concern by the United States Small Business Administration

or

Have a majority of their employees maintain a Principal Residence within a Qualified Opportunity Zone

or

Michigan-based Business with its Principal Place of Business within a Qualified Opportunity Zone Community Rehabilitation Organization (CRO) Veteran-Owned or Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOB) business

Visit Michigan.gov/MiSC for details.This page includes more information on who is eligible and the required affidavit.

If you have any questions about this program, please contact:

Will Camp

Supplier Relations Manager

State of Michigan Procurement

Email: CampW@Michigan.gov