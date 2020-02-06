Is your business doing business with the State of Michigan?

State of Michigan Procurement recently established the Michigan Supplier Community (MiSC) program. This new program expands opportunities for qualifying Michigan-based businesses.
About MiSC
MiSC simplifies the bidding process. It allows for State of Michigan agencies to get three quotes and make select purchases from suppliers. The quotes are requested from the pool of MiSC registered suppliers. These purchases can be up to $500,000 and are not publicly posted on the State’s SIGMA VSS system.
Many businesses are likely eligible to be a part of the MiSC program and should take advantage of this opportunity. Eligible companies can join the MiSC program for free by submitting a notarized affidavit and updating their SIGMA VSS profile.
Specifically, eligible businesses include:
Visit Michigan.gov/MiSC for details.This page includes more information on who is eligible and the required affidavit.
If you have any questions about this program, please contact:
Will Camp
Supplier Relations Manager
State of Michigan Procurement
Email: CampW@Michigan.gov