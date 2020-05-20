How MI residents feel about stay-home orders
May 20, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
110
With stay-at-home orders ending and Michigan set to partially re-open for business, how do people feel about social distancing efforts and the response of public officials to combat COVID-19?
The study’s findings include:
- Nearly half of millennials feel their family members aren’t taking the pandemic seriously enough; baby boomers are the most likely to feel that public officials have done too much to handle COVID-19
- Over half of Democrats feel people aren’t worried enough about COVID-19; nearly 4 in 10 Republicans feel people are too worried
- 72% of Democrats believe public officials haven’t done enough to handle the crisis, more than half of whom report deteriorating mental health since the outbreak
- Republicans are more than twice as likely as Democrats to believe that public officials have done too much in response to the crisis
In a new study, College Finance spoke to over 1,000 people to learn more.