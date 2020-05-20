How MI residents feel about stay-home orders

With stay-at-home orders ending and Michigan set to partially re-open for business, how do people feel about social distancing efforts and the response of public officials to combat COVID-19?

The study’s findings include:

Nearly half of millennials feel their family members aren’t taking the pandemic seriously enough; baby boomers are the most likely to feel that public officials have done too much to handle COVID-19

Over half of Democrats feel people aren’t worried enough about COVID-19; nearly 4 in 10 Republicans feel people are too worried

72% of Democrats believe public officials haven’t done enough to handle the crisis, more than half of whom report deteriorating mental health since the outbreak

Republicans are more than twice as likely as Democrats to believe that public officials have done too much in response to the crisis

In a new study, College Finance spoke to over 1,000 people to learn more.