House Passes Phase Three Coronavirus Bill with relief for constituents, small business

Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the “CARES Act” Coronavirus relief package – sending …

Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the “CARES Act” Coronavirus relief package – sending this landmark legislation to President Trump’s desk.

The Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has accelerated into a global pandemic and gravely affected health, businesses, careers, and family plans of nearly every American. Representative Jack Bergman supported the legislation, as many of its provisions will directly help Michigan’s First District. He issued the following statement:

“The CARES Act provides essential, targeted, and temporary action for First District families, rural health care providers, small businesses, self-employed workers, and non-profit organizations. The government has asked Michiganders to close their businesses, sacrifice their livelihoods, and slow down our local economies to flatten the curve. The CARES Act is a necessary step at the federal level to help with economic recovery.

“However, I’m disappointed with some aspects of this bill that are unrelated to COVID-19 recovery efforts and I share the concerns of many that unintended consequences of this legislation could impact workforce needs for our small and seasonal businesses. I will continue working to ensure these issues are addressed. Strong leadership at the state level will also be essential to make sure appropriate action is being taken to manage these resources and appropriately plan for the challenging days ahead.”

Additionally, the CARES Act included provisions Rep. Bergman introduced in the House to protect seniors’ retirement accounts. Rep. Bergman’s proposal will suspend tax penalties on seniors who do not take a required minimum distribution (RMD) in 2020, allowing seniors the flexibility to keep more money in their retirement accounts and give the stock market a chance to recover losses.

You can read more about this legislation here.

The CARES Act includes major provisions to:

Provide grants and loans to small businesses to meet payroll and pay rent;

Send direct checks to First District constituents of up to $1,200 individually, plus $500 per child;

Rush resources to rural hospitals, doctors and other front line providers;

Expand the use of telehealth medicine to diagnose and treat patients in a safer and faster environment;

Temporarily expand unemployment insurance to provide a lifeline for those who have lost their jobs;

Allow regulatory relief so banks can grant loan forbearance for otherwise healthy businesses struggling while business has been shut down;

Provide Treasury and the Fed the ability to provide several trillion in assistance to distressed industries, including airlines, through guaranteed loans while also including strong accountability protections;

Provide liability protection for providers who volunteer (Good Samaritan);

Allow HSAs to be used to purchase over-the-counter medicines;

Extend expiring health extenders to November;

Inject key funds to care for Veterans and their families;

Build out broadband infrastructure and telehealth capabilities in rural and remote areas; and

Assist impacted growers, farmers, and ranchers.

For more helpful information, visit https://bergman.house.gov/coronavirus-help/



Related CARES Act Information:

CARES Summary of Health, Tax, Unemployment, Small Business, and Distressed Industries Provisions

CARES Act Small Business Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program and Loan Forgiveness

CARES Act – Detailed Funding Summary

CARES Act – Appropriations Highlights

CARES Act Education and Labor Provisions

CARES Act Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Related Provisions

CARES Act – Jobs & Economic Importance of U.S. Infrastructure Network

CARES Frequently Asked Transportation Questions